Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.07

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.07 and last traded at C$11.98, with a volume of 373389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FVI shares. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 98.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

