Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $13.74. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 69,843 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -15.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

