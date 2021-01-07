Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEN. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,234.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 366,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.