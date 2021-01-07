Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

FRU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.19. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.57.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

