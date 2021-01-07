Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 154873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 62,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 992.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -335.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

