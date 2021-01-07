Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.27 ($99.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €70.12 ($82.49) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.