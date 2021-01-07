Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FDP stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

