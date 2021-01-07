FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $162,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

