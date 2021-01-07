fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $32.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

fuboTV stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 157,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,273,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

