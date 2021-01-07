Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,958,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,399,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

