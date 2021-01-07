Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $66.86 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $148,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $280,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

