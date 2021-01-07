Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 95 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,420,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Alphabet by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,722.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,761.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,595.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,803.73.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

