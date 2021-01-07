Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,055 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $95,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

