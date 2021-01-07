Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

