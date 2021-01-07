Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $87.71 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

