Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 171,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

