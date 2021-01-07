Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Shares of PG opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

