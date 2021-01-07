Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

