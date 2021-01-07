Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $425.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $442.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

