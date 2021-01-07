Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FUTU opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.78. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

