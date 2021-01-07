FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,772.74

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $174,772.74 and approximately $1,526.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00304970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.62 or 0.03083874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

