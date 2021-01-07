FY2020 Earnings Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.89.

JBHT opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $147.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

