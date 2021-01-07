FY2020 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

NYSE MTB opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $31,687,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

