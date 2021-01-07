FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issued By Oppenheimer

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 131.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

