FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

BCE opened at C$55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.10.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.02%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

