FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

