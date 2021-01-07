FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

