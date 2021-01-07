FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

PRVB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $982.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

