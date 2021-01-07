FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

