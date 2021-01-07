FY2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted by Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

