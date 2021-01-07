FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $11,046,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 169,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 61,546 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.