FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ METC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

