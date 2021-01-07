FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.