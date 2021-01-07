G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WILC stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.59. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

