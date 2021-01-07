Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 659 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.78 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

