Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 352,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 296,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

