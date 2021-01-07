GAPS Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $370.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.32 or 0.99886111 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

