GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $629,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

