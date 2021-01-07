Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

GBERY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Geberit stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

