Gecina’s (GECFF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

GECFF opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. Gecina has a 12 month low of $101.68 and a 12 month high of $192.83.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

