Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Hits $214,455.28

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $214,455.28 and $2,510.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00281710 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.02 or 0.02725390 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012471 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.