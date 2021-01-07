Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.57

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 483912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$49.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

