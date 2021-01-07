Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 121,980 shares of company stock worth $891,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

