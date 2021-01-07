Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price rose 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,926,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,130,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

