Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.