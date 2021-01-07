Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 21,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

