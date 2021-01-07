Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.45

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 61221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Gentex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.