Genuine Parts Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

GPC opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

