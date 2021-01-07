Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 56,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,446,275. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,633 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 883,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 754,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 747,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

