Gerard Brophy Sells 59,418 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 235.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Avantor by 82.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

